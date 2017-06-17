SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital uses comfort bears for pediatric patients

Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Many cars pass through the intersection of I-55 and Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape.
Many cars pass through the intersection of I-55 and Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape.
A Sikeston man has been found guilty on gun and methamphetamine charges.
A Sikeston man has been found guilty on gun and methamphetamine charges.
When severe weather threatens like today, it's important to already have a plan in place to keep your family safe.
When severe weather threatens like today, it's important to already have a plan in place to keep your family safe.
Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.
Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.
The situation was something that family members, neighbors, and police said they never saw coming.
The situation was something that family members, neighbors, and police said they never saw coming.
Studies find that medical marijuana legalization could help offset opioid epidemic.
Studies find that medical marijuana legalization could help offset opioid epidemic.