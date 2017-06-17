SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital uses comfort bears for pediatric patients

New Comfort Bears will now be available to help calm the nerves of scared children who are visiting SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The bears are constructed and donated SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary.

Members of the committee, including Zella Fitz, Ruth Jones, Pattie Garren and Laura Kniffen, use donated fabric to make the comfort bears for the pediatric patients.

The bears are kept in the hospital's emergency department and 4200 Unit and will be gifted to children when they come in for an emergency or are staying in the hospital.

“Our volunteers go above and beyond, and we have enjoyed watching this committee bring the Comfort Bears concept to life,” Shawna Bullard said.

Bullard is the Administrative Director of Fund Development for SSM Health’s Illinois Region. With the Comfort Bears project excitement could be felt in the air.

“When I approached the Auxiliary about this project, you could see their eyes light up with joy," Bullard said. "They embraced the concept of putting their hands to work in this beautiful way, bringing the gift of comfort to our littlest patients”.

Each and every bear is handmade and include a small red heart.

“By giving our hospitalized kids a cuddly friend we are encouraging comfort in a clinical setting. This has an overall impact on their stay, and how they may view future visits,” said Bullard.

Are you or someone you know interested in volunteering at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital? Visit www.ssmhealthillinois.com/volunteer for more information.

