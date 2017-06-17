KY 1949 open in Marshall Co., KY, floodwater subsides

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have opened KY 1949 after a high amount of water covered the roadway.

This is in Marshall County, Ky near the Purchase Parkway Tunnel Underpass.

After the floodwaters went down inspectors determined that what appeared to be damage to the roadway was caused by debris washed up onto the driving surface.

KY 1949 was reopened to traffic on Monday, June 19 after the roadway was cleared and repairs were completed near the Smith Creek Bridge.

