WWE summer tour coming to Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WWE summer tour coming to Carbondale, IL

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

WWE's SummerSlam is just two months away, and the fallout from the event will be on display in the Heartland just days later.

SIU Arena will host The SummerSlam Heatwave Tour when it stops in Carbondale, IL on Friday, August 25, five days after SummerSlam.

While the card is subject to change, currently superstars from the Raw brand such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor and Alexa Bliss are expected to appear at the Carbondale, Illinois show.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25.

Tickets can be purchased online at siusalukis.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly