One injured in crash in Jefferson County, Illinois

One person was taken to the hospital on Saturday, June 17 after a crash involving two vehicles in Jefferson, County, Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police the crash happened south bound on Interstate 57 at mile post 97.5 at 1:39 p.m.

Terry W Copes, 61, Vicksburg, Mississippi was driving a 2015 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer combination vehicle during the crash. He was uninjured

Dalibot Sakotic, 34, of Wylie, Texas drove a 2004 International truck tractor semi-trailer combination. Police reported that he received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

According to police, an investigation showed that the Volvo and International were both traveling southbound in the right hand lane with the International in front of the Volvo.

The Volvo did not slow down in time and struck the rear of the trailer being pulled by the International with its front bumper.

Both vehicles stopped on the right shoulder with the Volvo receiving extensive damage.

Police said Copes was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.