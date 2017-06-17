Armed, dangerous suspect arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting

Carbondale Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday, June 10th. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

A Carbondale man has been arrested in connection to a shooting after allegedly leading police on a chase.

Rashaan Graham Jr., who was considered armed and dangerous, was arrested on July 27.

Graham is accused of firing shots at someone on June 10.

No one got hurt.

Police are also investigating a report of shots fired on the night of Friday, June 16 in the 400 block of East Ashley, an incident police think is connected to the one that happened the weekend before, as those involved are reportedly acquaintances.

