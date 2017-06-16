9 security officials injured after assaults at Menard Correction - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

9 security officials injured after assaults at Menard Correctional Center in IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MENARD, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating several staff assaults that occurred at Menard Correctional Center on Friday, June 16.

Nine members of Menard's security staff were treated for non-life threatening injuries, and one offender was sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

