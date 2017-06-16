9 security officials injured after assaults at Menard Correctional Center in IL

The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating several staff assaults that occurred at Menard Correctional Center on Friday, June 16.

Nine members of Menard's security staff were treated for non-life threatening injuries, and one offender was sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.