EMT seriously injured in accident on I-55 recovering in the hospital

On June 14, we reported on a serious wreck on I-55 involving an ambulance.

2 men were seriously injured in the incident.

One of them, the patient, the other - his medic.

We sat down with his close friend Tyler Grovenor to see how he's doing.

"My first reaction was my heart sunk. I honestly thought he was deceased," Grovenor said.

Grovenor woke up Wednesday morning to terrible news.

"I actually saw the KFVS 12 report. That's the first I learned of it," Grovenor said.

His friend Adam Hilse seriously injured in a wreck involving his ambulance, and two semis.

"Adam was tossed out of the ambulance. As he was sliding down the highway the roof then landed on top of him, which continued to slide him down, and then finally where he came to rest on the side of the highway," Grovenor said.

Adam worked full time at The North Scott County Ambulance District, and part-time at South District.

"He's very humble right now. He's thankful to be alive. He's ready to heal, and he's already stated, and he's ready to get back on the ambulance," Grovenor said.

However, he may be out of work for around a year.

"A lot is up in the air whether workman's comp will cover his salary portion. We don't know if they will cover the salary since it was at a part time job," Grovenor said.

So, Grovenor set up a gofundme page.

"We set a goal in mind to earn a year's salary for him to make sure that not only himself, but his wife and two kids are taken care of while he's out of work," Grovenor said.

More than anything - Grovenor wants to see his friend back on the job.

"Hang in there. We look forward to working with you again, and hearing your laugh. He's got a large laugh, large personality, and he's not quiet whatsoever. It's a little bit quiet around here, so we're ready for him to get back," Grovenor said.

