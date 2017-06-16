Cape Girardeau SportsPlex staying busy during summer

You could probably say the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex is winning over the hearts of many people.

According to Facility Director Heather Davis, they've been hard at work.

"We've been very busy since we opened," said Davis.

The facility is drawing in folks from areas throughout the Heartland.

Drew Null, a father who traveled to Cape Girardeau from Festus to watch his son play in the Rib City Shootout, praised the structure.

"It's a beautiful facility, done right; done well," said Null. "Plenty of parking space. It's a really neat place.

The Cape SportsPlex has 32,000 square feet of astroturf and more than 57,000 square feet of hardwood floor.

Much of that space is being used for this weekend's Rib City Shootout.

The event is a tournament featuring both boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams from throughout the Heartland. Teams competing and improving their skills in either basketball or volleyball.

According to Heather Davis, traffic inside the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex could also be good for the local economy.

"It gets people into our hotels and restaurant here in Cape Girardeau which was a big push for this facility, which is to make sure we fill those hotel rooms and get people out eating in Cape Girardeau," said Davis.

The Rib City Shootout is the fourth tournament hosted at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex since it opened in May of 2017.

Davis said they plan to host more events throughout the summer, including multiple sports camps.

