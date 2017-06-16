St. Louis heads to Baltimore for series with the Orioles

St. Louis and Baltimore will meet for a weekend interleague baseball series.

Baltimore comes into the match-up with St. Louis losing seven of their last eight games.

On the bright side, Baltimore is 21-10 at home this season.

St. Louis comes into the series on a downward spiral as well.

The Cardinals have lost three straight and 20 of their last 29 games.

