MO parks want you to experience outdoor adventure

Missouri State Parks is inviting you to experience a great outdoor adventure with your friends and family.

Organizers want folks to visit state parks and historic sites during the Great American Campout on June 24.

The Great American Campout is a nationwide initiative by the National Wildlife Federation to encourage families and communities to connect and experience the outdoors. It's part of the Great Outdoors Month that highlights the many kinds of outdoor activities that strengthen our bonds with nature.

Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a variety of events at parks and sites throughout the state to give everyone a fun adventure or a special way to celebrate the outdoors.

