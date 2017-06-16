UPDATE: Missing Marble Hill man found safe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPDATE: Missing Marble Hill man found safe

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Michael L. Chambers has been found safe. (Source: Bollinger Co. Sheriff's Office) Michael L. Chambers has been found safe. (Source: Bollinger Co. Sheriff's Office)
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office reports a man missing after he didn't show up for work has been found safe.

According to Michael L. Chambers' mother, he was found near Highway 25 working on a job.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly