Opening of Paducah health park, playground

The Paducah Parks Services Department is excited to announce that the Health Park located at 421 North 13th Street in the historic Fountain Avenue Neighborhood is ready to open to the public.

The Paducah Rotary Playground in addition to the 1/3 mile walking trail and the fitness area will open for the public’s use today at 10 a.m.

Work still is underway on the grassy lawn and the Community Garden expansion.

Click here to watch an aerial drone video of the park.

“We are excited for the community to be able to use this healthy and fun facility," Parks Services Director Mark Thompson said. "I am pleased with all of the work by Wilkins Construction, and I am thankful for all of the partners and granting agencies in bringing this vision to fruition.”

Thompson adds that a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Health Park is being planned for July.

Last November, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Wilkins Construction Company for this approximately $620,000 project which includes the rubberized safety surface at the Rotary Playground, the installation of a 1/3 mile walking trail, a fitness area, the grading and resurfacing of the grassy lawn, lighting, landscaping, water fountains, and an expansion of the Community Garden.

The playground was installed and opened in June 2016 but had to be closed during this construction project for the installation of the safety surface.

For this park, the City of Paducah partnered with United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, Lourdes Hospital, Baptist Health Paducah, Rotary Club of Paducah, Purchase District Health Department, Healthy Paducah Chapter of the Purchase Connections for Health Coalition, and Paducah Independent Schools.

Grants through the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, Land & Water Conservation Fund, and Recreations Trail in addition to donations provided more than $668,000 for this project.

Currently, the City of Paducah is seeking funding for the Health Park’s second phase which would include a restroom facility, the expansion of the fitness area, a plaza, and a spray pad.

For more information about the Health Park, visit http://paducahky.gov/fountain-avenue-health-park, call 270-444-8508 or visit the parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

