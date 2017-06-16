Murphysboro, IL police receive grant for 25 new computers

The Murphysboro Police Department announced that it has received a grant from the State Farm Corporation for 25 new computers.

The grant provided 19 ultrabook laptops, six desktop computers and 12 widescreen computer monitors. The upgraded computers will be used to replace aging equipment presently in use.

The upgrades will allow officers to do much of their paperwork from their patrol cars resulting in more time spent in residential and business districts and less time at headquarters.

The computers were awarded after the submission of a competitive grant proposal.

The upgraded equipment was paid for in whole by the State Farm Corporation and came at no cost to the city or taxpayers.

