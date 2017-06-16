Applicant briefings to begin for federal assistance in 46 MO counties

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will conduct applicant briefings for government and nonprofit agencies in 46 counties applying for federal assistance for storm and flood damage from April 28 to May 11.

The applicant briefings will be conducted in 13 locations across the federally declared disaster area from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23.

All eligible agencies that plan to apply for assistance from FEMA are strongly encouraged to attend any one of the briefings, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information.

All requests for public assistance must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the June 2 disaster declaration date or July 1. Applicants should note that the requests for public assistance must be received by SEMA, processed and then submitted to FEMA by the July 1 deadline, and plan accordingly.

Governmental agencies, including special districts like road districts and water or sewer districts, and nonprofits that incurred disaster-related expenses should attend. This includes those that are unsure of their eligibility status from the following counties included in the federal Public Assistance disaster declaration: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster and Wright.

Here are the locations of the 13 meetings scheduled between June 19 and June 23:

Date Time Location June 19, 2017 8 a.m. Thiebaud Center Auditorium - Main Auditorium, 105 East 11th Street, Lamar, MO 64759 June 19, 2017 8 a.m. River Center at the Landing, 110 East Carter St., Van Buren, MO 63965 June 19, 2017 9 a.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 2280 N. Grand Ave., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 June 20, 2017 8 a.m. Wright Conference Center - Farber Hall - Crowder College, 601 Laclede Ave., Neosho, MO 64850 June 20, 2017 9 a.m. West Plains Civic Center - Dogwood Room, 110 Louis St., West Plains, MO 635775 June 20, 2017 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Black River Electric Cooperative - Meeting room (back entrance), 2600 Hwy. 67, Fredericktown, MO 63645 June 21, 2017 8 a.m. New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 151 Elm St., Hollister, MO 65672 June 21, 2017 9 a.m. Mountain Grove High School cafeteria, 420 North Main, Mountain Grove, MO 65711 (entrance on back side of building - east side) June 21, 2017 8 a.m. Eureka Fire Prot. District training center, 18765 Historic Route 66, Pacific, MO 63069 June 22, 2017 9 a.m. Camdenton R-3 School Dist. - Little Theater, 172 Dare Blvd., Camdenton, MO 65020 June 22, 2017 8 a.m. Phelps County Courthouse - Multipurpose Room, 200 N. Main St., Rolla, MO 65401 June 22, 2017 9 a.m. Louisiana City Hall - Council Chambers, 202 S. 3rd St., Louisiana, MO 63353 June 23, 2017 9 a.m. Missouri National Guard Headquarters - 1st floor auditorium, 2302 Militia Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65101

You can click here for more information on the SEMA website.

