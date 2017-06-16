Roll cloud: rare sight spotted in Perryville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Roll cloud: rare sight spotted in Perryville

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Heather Amberger, cNews) (Source: Heather Amberger, cNews)
(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
(Source: Laura Reuter Manche, cNews) (Source: Laura Reuter Manche, cNews)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Several viewers took pictures of a weather phenomenon Friday morning.

We got pictures from people in Perryville of a roll cloud that were taken moments after sunrise.

According to KFVS Meteorologist Bryan McCormick, this roll cloud formed when a thunderstorm collapsed and sent rain-cooled air down toward the ground.

The cold air spread out in all directions and became a "gust front," lifting and condensing warmer air it encounters. This horizontal motion is how roll clouds get their name, resembling a giant rolling pin in the sky.

Bryan called it "a truly fascinating phenomenon."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly