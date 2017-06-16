Roll cloud: rare sight spotted in Perryville

Several viewers took pictures of a weather phenomenon Friday morning.

We got pictures from people in Perryville of a roll cloud that were taken moments after sunrise.

According to KFVS Meteorologist Bryan McCormick, this roll cloud formed when a thunderstorm collapsed and sent rain-cooled air down toward the ground.

The cold air spread out in all directions and became a "gust front," lifting and condensing warmer air it encounters. This horizontal motion is how roll clouds get their name, resembling a giant rolling pin in the sky.

Bryan called it "a truly fascinating phenomenon."

