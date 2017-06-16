Ameren Illinois donates window units to people in need - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren Illinois donates window units to people in need

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Ameren Illinois has donated 50 window air conditioner units to help people in need.

The Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council will give the air conditioners to income-qualified families, seniors, and people with disabilities in Murphysboro and the surrounding areas.

Ameren has donated a total of 450 window units to eight LIHEAP agencies this summer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly