Benton, IL man arrested for sexual assault

Lester Carter (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) Lester Carter (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Benton, Illinois is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting someone.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, deputies started the investigation around 12:30 p.m. on June 15.

Lester Carter, 49, is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a Class X felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

He also faces a felony charge of production of 5-20 cannabis plants.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, more charges are possible.

