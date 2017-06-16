MO high school students can now earn CTE certificate with diplom - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO high school students can now earn CTE certificate with diploma

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
To help Missouri meet its goal of preparing all high school graduates for success, the State Board of Education approved requirements recently for a new career and technical education certificate that students can earn in addition to a high school diploma.

The requirements were developed in consultation with the state’s CTE advisory council.

Students must meet all of the requirements in order to earn the certificate.

“The CTE certificate helps recognize the skills our students are gaining in CTE courses that will help them succeed in life,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Students earning this certificate can show Missouri employers that they are prepared for the workplace.”

Students entering high school in 2017-18 or thereafter will be eligible to earn a CTE certificate by meeting the following criteria:

  • Meet all graduation requirements
  • Qualify as a CTE concentrator
  • Maintain a 3.0 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) in the CTE area of concentration
  • Pass an approved Technical Skills Assessment and/or earn an approved Industry Recognized Credential  or Certificate
  • Complete at least 50 hours of work-based learning aligned with the CTE area of concentration
  • Maintain at least a 95 percent attendance record overall for grades 9-12
  • Demonstrate soft skills/business skills
  • Achieve a score at or above the state standard on any DESE-approved measure of college and career readiness

Schools can assist students by helping them develop a personal plan of study that includes a focus on CTE courses such as agriculture, health sciences or business. The schools would monitor the plan of study to ensure student success.

