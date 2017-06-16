MO high school students can now earn CTE certificate with diploma

To help Missouri meet its goal of preparing all high school graduates for success, the State Board of Education approved requirements recently for a new career and technical education certificate that students can earn in addition to a high school diploma.

The requirements were developed in consultation with the state’s CTE advisory council.

Students must meet all of the requirements in order to earn the certificate.

“The CTE certificate helps recognize the skills our students are gaining in CTE courses that will help them succeed in life,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Students earning this certificate can show Missouri employers that they are prepared for the workplace.”

Students entering high school in 2017-18 or thereafter will be eligible to earn a CTE certificate by meeting the following criteria:

Meet all graduation requirements

Qualify as a CTE concentrator

Maintain a 3.0 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) in the CTE area of concentration

Pass an approved Technical Skills Assessment and/or earn an approved Industry Recognized Credential or Certificate

Complete at least 50 hours of work-based learning aligned with the CTE area of concentration

Maintain at least a 95 percent attendance record overall for grades 9-12

Demonstrate soft skills/business skills

Achieve a score at or above the state standard on any DESE-approved measure of college and career readiness

Schools can assist students by helping them develop a personal plan of study that includes a focus on CTE courses such as agriculture, health sciences or business. The schools would monitor the plan of study to ensure student success.

