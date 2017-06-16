Demolition of 'A' building at Jackson High School begins

Crews have started the demolition of the 'A' building at Jackson High School.

The plot of land will be the site of a new addition to the high school.

In April, voters passed Proposition J, which allowed the district to borrow more than $22 million for improvements.

The school also released renderings of what the new addition will look like when it is complete.

