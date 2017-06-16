Demolition of 'A' building at Jackson High School begins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Demolition of 'A' building at Jackson High School begins

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Crews have started the demolition of the 'A' building at Jackson High School.

The plot of land will be the site of a new addition to the high school.

In April, voters passed Proposition J, which allowed the district to borrow more than $22 million for improvements.

The school also released renderings of what the new addition will look like when it is complete.

