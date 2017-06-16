'I-Sky' is new way to watch total solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is just around the corner, but watching it without special lenses could damage your eyes.

Instead of the flimsy glasses you typically see, one Cape Girardeau man decided to be a little creative.

William Perry designed the "I-Sky."

"Being in the day and age of technology, we wanted to create something that utilizes the technology at hand," Perry said. "Being from southeast Missouri, and being very practical, we wanted to make something that was also affordable. So, we decided to come up and create a design that utilizes something that somebody already has and gives them a way to not only record the solar eclipse but also share it with others."

It's made of cardboard, a rubber band and a special lens for your phone so you can record the rare event.

"The filter itself protects your phone because if you take your phone and just point it at the sun, you'll see the sun but you're not going to get the clear outline of the sun," Perry said. "Also, you risk a high chance of you destroying your phone because the suns harmful UV rays will concentrate and burn a hole in your phone, leaving these little ant spots I guess, kind of like a magnifying glass."

Perry also said the materials for the "I-Sky" come from local companies.

"What makes this special is it's made here in southeast Missouri," Perry said. "The cardboard itself came from SEMO Box and Cardboard. We locally source everything we possibly can."

You can get an "I-Sky" for yourself by visiting www.iskynation.com, the unit costs $8.99.

