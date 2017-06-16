'Intense manhunt' underway; victim identified in Harrisburg, IL deadly shooting

Arron Gregory was shot and killed in Harrisburg, Ill. (Photo courtesy of family)

An intense manhunt is underway right now in Harrisburg, Illinois for two men who should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the coroner, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Aaron Gregory. He said an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

The shooting

According to Mayor John McPeek, the deadly shooting happened just after 6 a.m. on South Granger Street.

According to a press release, police were called to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Gregory, who had been wounded. He was taken to Harrisburg Medical Center, where he later presumably died.

McPeek said the two "very bad men need to be off the streets of Harrisburg."

Illinois State Police were called to lead the investigation, with the aid of the Eldorado Police Department and the FBI.

Investigators have not commented on whether or not they know the names of the two suspects.

When asked if people in town should lock their doors, he said people should be aware of what's going on and take precautions.

McPeek also said that he did not believe the shooting was random.

Family, neighbors speak out

The family said Gregory was a kind man with a good heart.

Leslie Yarber, their next door neighbor, said it's a good town despite the circumstances.

"It's really a good neighborhood...it's a good town, we just have a couple of people that are not accepting the fact they are men and not know how to deal with their problems and they turn to an easy solution," Yarber said. "To pull the trigger is really easy, but it's hard to take back. What happens when innocent people are hurt? It's sad."

According to the family, Gregory was about to start work at the Department of Transportation and had a physical scheduled for Friday.

