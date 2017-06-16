Southern Illinois lawmakers to host free Senior Fair

Two Southern Illinois lawmakers are teaming up to host a free Senior Fair in June.

State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) and State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) will host the Senior Fair at the Marion HUB Rec Center on June 27, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The fair is being offered for senior citizens in the Marion area who are interested in attending demonstrations and receiving more information on quality-of-life issues.

At the fair, seniors can receive medical, dental, and mental health screenings.

Several government agencies will also be on hand to provide more information on scams targeting seniors, veteran’s benefits, prescription and insurance programs, veteran’s benefits, and other programs.

There will be free refreshments and a door prize drawing at the end of the event.

For more information contact Sen. Fowler’s office at 618-294-8951 or Rep. Severin’s office at 618-440-5090.

