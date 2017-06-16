East Prairie Fire Dept. to sell fireworks to raise money

The East Prairie Fire Department needs new equipment, so they're using fireworks to raise they money needed to buy it.

According to a post on the department Facebook page, sales start on June 20 at 10 a.m.

They will also hold two raffle drawings. The first will be a grand finale box giveaway. The second will be The Godfather Box which is valued at $599.

