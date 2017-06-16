Mt. Vernon man hurt in crash on IL 142 in Gallatin Co.

A Mt. Vernon man had to go to the hospital after he crashed his truck as the result of a medical emergency.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Ronnie Thompson, 52, was driving on Illinois 142 in Gallatin County when he had some sort of medical issue.

His truck went across the northbound lane of the road and he crashed into a ditch.

Thompson was taken to the hospital for treatment.

