Ste. Genevieve man dies in crash on Hwy. 32

Ste. Genevieve man dies in crash on Hwy. 32

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO (KFVS) -

A Ste. Genevieve man has died after a crash on Highway 32.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David Conwell, 60, was trying to pass a vehicle when he hit an oncoming SUV head-on.

Conwell died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

