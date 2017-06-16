Crews restore power to Jackson County, IL, animal blamed for outage

Most Ameren Illinois customers in Jackson County have had their power restored after an overnight outage.

According to Stacey Shangraw with Ameren Illinois, the outage started at 1:42 a.m.

That outage was due to equipment failure. Shangraw said an owl caused the equipment malfunction.

At the peak of the outage, 6,533 customers were without power.

Crews had almost everyone back online by 4:23 a.m.

According to a dispatcher with the sheriff's department, the cities of Murphysboro, Carbondale, and Vergennes were all affected.

