Things to know on June 16

First Alert Forecast

If you like heat and humidity, Friday's forecast is for you! Laura Wibbenmeyer said we can expect 90 degree weather today. You might also want to keep your umbrella handy because there may be a pop-up shower or two Friday afternoon.

Making Headlines

Power problems: Thousands of people lost power overnight in Jackson County, Illinois. An animal is to blame for the outage, according to an Ameren Illinois spokeswoman.

Search for alleged abductors: Police are still looking for the two men suspected of abducting a woman at knife point from a store in Cape Girardeau and robbing her.

Escaped inmates in custody: The two men suspected of killing two guards on a Georgia prison bus are back in custody after they were held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner.

Kidnapping suspect arrested: Police in California arrested a man after an hours-long rooftop standoff early Friday morning.

Russia makes IS claim: Russia claimed Friday it killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike targeting a meeting of IS leaders just outside the group's de facto capital in Syria.

