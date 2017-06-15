K-9 officer for Carbondale, IL PD to undergo 6 weeks of training

A heartland police department has a new crime fighter on the force.

Pasja, the Belgian Malinois, is the newest member of the Carbondale Police Department.

Before she goes on duty, she and her handler officer Seth Moorman will undergo six weeks of training at a facility in Indiana.

"She's going to have to learn to trust me and I'm going to have to learn to trust her on certain things, so we are going to have to be very close, you know in the next few years I'll be spending more time with Pasja than members of my own family," officer Moorman said.

Pasja and officer Moorman will be doing traffic stop drills, as well as learning how to search buildings and track suspects.

Pasja is replacing Carbondale's former K-9 officer, Viper, who retired at the age of 12.

