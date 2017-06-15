Benton, IL PD welcomes new K-9 Officer

About eight months ago the police department in Benton, Illinois along with the community pulled together to bring a K-9 unit to the city. On Thursday, June 15 their efforts began to pay off.

According to the department's Facebook page, support came in the form of donations from all over the Southern Illinois Region.

It was through those donations along with the public’s support of fundraisers that today's announcement was possible.

The Benton Police Department’s first police canine is “Ranger.” He is a two-year-old malinois purchased from Vohne Liche Kennels.

Police said Ranger and his handler will soon be patrolling the streets after completing a 10-week K-9 Academy in Charleston, Ill.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.