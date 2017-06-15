KY suspects reportedly stole winnings from another person's slot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY suspects reportedly stole winnings from another person's slot machine

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police have identified two suspects that they said stole from another person's slot machine.

Troopers responded to a theft complaint at Ellis Park in Henderson just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. 

The investigating trooper said the man and woman cashed out another person’s slot machine as they were turned away.

According to police, the suspects then left Ellis Park with an undisclosed amount of earnings/winnings.

