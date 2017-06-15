Assistance available after FEMA Disaster Recovery Center closes in Ripley Co., MO

Ripley County, Missouri residents will be losing a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center that opened Friday, June 16 in the city of Doniphan, but help is not lost.

The center was at the Ripley County Caring Community Partnership Building. It was located at 209 W. Highway Street in Doniphan, Mo.

The center permanently closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 but FEMA officials said there are other ways for flood survivors to receive assistance.

Many of the services available at recovery centers are also available on the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

The Helpline can help survivors:

Register with FEMA

Provide a change of address, telephone and bank account numbers and insurance information to avoid disaster assistance processing delays

Obtain information about FEMA home inspections

Get other questions answered about federal disaster assistance

Get questions answered about letters from FEMA

Learn how to appeal a FEMA decision

Officials also said having the nine-digit FEMA registration number and Zip Code of the affected property will be useful when calling the Helpline.

FEMA disaster recovery centers are currently operating in Carter, Franklin, Howell, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton, Phelps and Taney counties. Additional disaster recovery centers in other communities will be added soon.

Disaster survivors can visit any of the centers for assistance. Locations of recovery centers may be found online at www.fema.gov/DRC and at https://recovery.mo.gov/.

