Herrin, IL fire department donates truck to neighbor

A heartland fire department is donating some equipment to its neighbor.

Fire fighters in Herrin, Illinois donated a fire truck to the Johnston City Fire Department.

Last month Johnston City donated breathing equipment to Herrin, so today's gesture was a way for Herrin Fire Fighters to return the favor.

"Kind of lost for words a little bit, not really thinking this would happen and it did," Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton said. "It's not new but it still has a lot of life in it and we are hoping that when we need it it will be there for us."

The donated fire truck went into reserve status when Herrin Got a New Fire Truck in 2015.

Johnston City Fire Fighters will have to do several weeks of training on the truck before it goes into service later this summer.

