Beating the heat with the foods you eat

Although the calendar still says Spring, the heat has already descended upon the Heartland.

The elderly is one group that is susceptible to health issues during the summer months.

That's because, as we age, our bodies have a tough time retaining water.

However, there is a way seniors can use food to beat the heat from the inside, out.

If you don't like to drink water, there are foods that contain a high percentage of water.

Foods like cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon and bell peppers all contain more than 90% water, according to AgingCare.com

One expert says many seniors neglect to stay properly hydrated during the summer.

"Staying hydrated, that is the most important thing," said Cape Senior Center Administrator Susan McClanahan. "Most senior adults for various reasons don't drink enough."

To make sure you are getting the right amount of fluids, it's best to talk with your doctor.

