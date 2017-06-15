KY man killed in crash in White County, IL

A deadly crash in White County, Illinois killed a Henderson, Kentucky man on Thursday, June 15.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 141, east of County Road 350E around noon.

Jaylen Ryan Kurtz, 23, was driving a silver, 1999, Acura passenger car.

According to the Illinois State Police high speed was the cause of the crash. Kurtz did not have any passengers with him in the vehicle.

After conducting an investigation police found that Kurtz, was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 141 and passing other vehicles.

Police said he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the north side of the roadway. Once off the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees.

The White County Coroner pronounced Kurtz dead at the crash scene. The vehicle sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the White County Sheriff’s Department, White County Coroner’s Office, White County EMS, Medic One EMS, Carmi Fire Department, and Don’s Bumper to Bumper.

