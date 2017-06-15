Water over road in McCracken Co., KY 1255 closed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Water over road in McCracken Co., KY 1255 closed

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Water has caused a road to close in McCracken County, Kentucky

Officials report that the affected road is KY 1255/Bonds Road.

They said floodwaters caused the closure at the 2 to 3 mile marker.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly