Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office phones out of service

Officials at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office have said the phone lines are out of service.

They say for any non emergency, to call 573 270-1123.

The office phones are the ones affected due to a Charter outage.

Officials want to assure the public that 911 is still operational.

