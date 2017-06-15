Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office phones out of service - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office phones out of service

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

Officials at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office have said the phone lines are out of service.

They say for any non emergency, to call 573 270-1123.

The office phones are the ones affected due to a Charter outage.

Officials want to assure the public that 911 is still operational.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly