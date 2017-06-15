Jackson, MO man arrested on drug charges by police

A Jackson, Missouri man faces multiple drug charges after he was reportedly found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

The Jackson Police Department along with the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Sikeston DPS served a warrant at the residence of 47-year-old Donald Gene Caruthers Jr. on Thursday, June 15.

This was at 735 Dallas St. in Jackson, MO.

According to police, Caruthers Jr. was arrested and charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with three counts of the class A felony of distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, within 2000 feet of a school and the class D felony of possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $75,000.

