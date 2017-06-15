2 finalists remain in search for new SIU chancellor

Two finalists remain in the search for Southern Illinois University's new chancellor.

According to the university, there were four finalists, but two withdrew their bids.

A special meeting was held on Thursday, June 15 at the university.

According to university spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith, the meeting ended with no announcement.

SIUC held public forums for the new candidates on June 13 and 14. The candidates spoke and answered questions from the audience.

