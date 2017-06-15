Free dental services offered to children in Southern IL

Free dental services are available for children this summer through the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.

Children from three to 17 years old are eligible to receive this free preventative care.

Services will include exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants performed by senior dental hygiene students.

The exams fulfill state requirements for children who will be entering kindergarten, second and sixth grade this fall.

Children who are members of the "AllKids" program are asked to bring their medical card.

There are eight clinics open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the various dates below.

June 15 – Murphysboro: Murphysboro Youth and Recreation Center, 1818 W. Walnut St.

June 22 – Cobden: Cobden First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St.

June 29 – Murphysboro: Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive

July 6 – Marion: Boyton Street Community Center, 501 W. Boyton St.

July 20 -- Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.

July 27 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.

July 28 – Carbondale: Bethel A.M.E. Church, 314 E. Jackson St.

Aug. 3 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road

Patients will be not be accepted after 1:30 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Natalie Richardson, program manager and dental hygienist in SIU Carbondale's School of Allied Health, at 618-453-7223.

