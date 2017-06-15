I-55 cleared after crash blocks roadway at 22.4 mile marker

According to Sargent Clark Parrott a portion of Interstate 55 was blocked on Thursday afternoon.

The sout hhbound lanes of I-55 were blocked at the 22.4 mile marker in Pemiscot County, Missouri due to a motor vehicle crash.

No details on the crash have been given at this time.

Parrott said Troop E officers have since cleared the accident blocking the south bound lanes.

The roadway is now clear.

