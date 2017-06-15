Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic in Williamson Co., IL

A crash involving several vehicles has a busy intersection in Williamson County tied up right now.

According to a witness, the stoplights at Illinois Routes 148 and 13 were not working at the time of the crash.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Several vehicles collided including a truck hauling a trailer and a boat.

No word yet on any injuries.

