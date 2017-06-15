MO Governor signs Steel Mill Bill into law

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has signed the Steel Mill Bill into law.

Greitens sent it to the Secretary of State Thursday, June 15, to make it official.

He announced the signing in a Facebook Video.

In the video, Greitens said, "I wanted to let you know we signed the Steel Mill Bill. So now, we're going to be able to bring a steel mill and hundreds of quality jobs to the state of Missouri."

Greitens called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session to discuss the bill.

He is in Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump and other governors from around the country to talk about workforce development and job creation.

