Rend Lake College offers miner training courses

Two training courses for local miners are coming to the Rend Lake College campus this summer.

An annual refresher course will be held Thursday, June 29.

In July, a surface-only new miner training will meet Monday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 19.

The Annual Refresher Training for Surface and Underground miners class is scheduled from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

The cost of the class is $50.

The one-day training course will fulfill the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s requirements for eight hours of annual retraining for anyone working in a coal mine.

Safety and first aid will be among the topics covered.

The Surface-Only New Miner Training will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all three days.

The cost of the class is $120 and participants must pre-register.

All training courses will be held in the Coal Mine Training Center on the Ina campus.

For more information or to register, contact Joy Fitts at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1261 or Sally Heathcoat at Ext. 2373.

