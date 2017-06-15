All lanes of Purchase Pkwy in Marshall Co., KY open after crash

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports all lanes are open and the site is clear on Purchase Parkway in Marshall County, Kentucky after a crash.

According to the KYTC, the Marshall County 911 Dispatch reported a semi vs. passenger vehicle crash that blocked the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between the 38 and 39 mile markers.

This is along the Purchase Parkway northbound lanes between the Marshall/Graves County line and the US 641-Spur Interchange at Benton.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.