Small quake shakes the Bootheel

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Missouri Bootheel Thursday morning.

It hit just before 8:30 a.m. about four miles south of New Madrid.

There are no reports of any damage.

