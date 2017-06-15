2 vehicle crash slows traffic on William St. in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 vehicle crash slows traffic on William St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A two-vehicle crash near Walmart on William St. in Cape Girardeau had one lane of traffic closed for a short time Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m.

According to officers on scene, one person was hurt.

One of the drivers will be ticketed for failure to yield.

Investigators said a third car was hit by debris from the crash.

