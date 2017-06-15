Water back on in 2 Cape Girardeau subdivisions after construction issue

Service has been restored to the White Oaks and Dalhousie neighborhoods after being without water Thursday morning after a construction issue.

The boil advisory for the area is still in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, June 16.

According to Nicolette Brennan with the City of Cape Girardeau, crews went door-to-door to notify affected residents.

Jessica Sexton with the City of Cape Girardeau said crews working to install a new 12-inch water line with the Bloomfield Road project had some sort of issue which cut water service to the two subdivisions.

Officials said other neighborhoods in the area might have experienced lower than normal water pressure but it did not get low enough to require a boil advisory.

Residents will be notified if further action is required regarding their water.

