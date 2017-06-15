Investigation launched after shots fired in Carbondale, IL

No injuries have been reported after a shots fired incident in Carbondale, Illinois early Thursday morning, June 15

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, a Carbondale police officer reported hearing multiple gun shots somewhere on the northeast side of town. Moments later CPD Dispatch received a call from an anonymous citizen who reported she heard the same shots and saw a grey SUV driving southbound on N. Wall Street, near E. Larch Street.

Officers responded to this area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. Officers then got out on foot and located several spent shell casings in the road in the 500 block of E. Larch Street.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618)-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618)-549-COPS (2677).

