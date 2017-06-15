No injuries reported after shots fired near Carbondale Police Dept.

Carbondale police officers are investigating after a report of shots fired just east of the police department late Wednesday night, June 14.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. An officer responded to the area believed to be where the shots came from, which was the 400-500 block of E. Mill Street.

Officers arrived and did not find any victims. There have been no injuries reported as of this time.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Curtis P. Westmoreland, 21, of Chicago. Westmoreland had an active Jackson County warrant for his arrest. Westmoreland was also charged with Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer.

The investigation into the original shooting incident continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at (618)-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618)-549-COPS (2677).

The Carbondale police were assisted by the SIU Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

