Five things you need to know on 6/15

It's Thursday, June 15, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Early showers may have an affect on your morning commute. It will be partly cloudy, and the chance for rain and even a possible isolated thunderstorm will stick around for most of the day. Some of these storms may be strong and may potentially produce severe weather. Highs will once again be in the 90s. A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for rain sticks around through the weekend.

Making headlines:

No injuries reported after shots fired near Carbondale Police Dept.: Carbondale police officers are investigating after a report of shots fired just east of the police department late Wednesday night, June 14. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. An officer responded to the area believed to be where the shots came from.

Belleville, IL community surprised by VA shooting incident: What started as baseball practice for Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game turned into an active shooter situation where four were injured on Wednesday, June 14. The man behind the gun was James Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old man from Belleville, Illinois. He was shot by officers at the scene and died the same day. Belleville residents were shocked to hear that someone from their community was involved in this type of incident.

UPS gunman who killed 3 had filed overtime grievances: A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers had filed a grievance that he was working excessive overtime and appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.

Investigation launched after shots fired in Carbondale, IL: No injuries have been reported after a shots fired incident in Carbondale, Illinois early Thursday morning, June 15. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, a Carbondale police officer reported hearing multiple gun shots somewhere on the northeast side of town.

Reports say Mueller probe now examining possible obstruction: The special counsel appointed to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign is now examining whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice, it has been reported.

